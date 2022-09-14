Moving on, Leonardo DiCaprio has been 'spending time' with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio is "spending time" with Gigi Hadid. The 47-year-old actor called it quits with actress Camila Morrone, 25, not too long ago and is now reportedly enjoying spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Hadid.

A source said: "Leo and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together. He likes her, but things are still new." DiCaprio is said to have been spotted with Hadid – who is mother to two-year-old Khai with ex-One Direction star Zayn Malik – during New York Fashion Week but the source also went on to allege that the “Titanic” star has been "hanging out" with his male friends since splitting from Morrone. Watch video:

The source told ETOnline: "He has also been hanging out with his guy friends since his split from Cami." Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that DiCaprio – who has also dated the likes of “Gossip Girl” actress Blake Lively as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli – has been out "out every night" in Malibu with other girls while his ex has gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother. A source told PageSix: "Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a little weird when (Camilla) was in St. Tropez."

