Lewis Burton feels heartbroken over Caroline Flack's death.
The 27-year-old tennis player has taken to Instagram to express his "pain" and to reiterate his love for Caroline, who was found dead at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20).
Alongside a photograph of them together, Lewis wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.
"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.
"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.