My memoir will outsell the Bible, claims Lil Kim

The 49-year-old rap star is currently preparing to release 'The Queen Bee', and Kim has predicted that it will be a huge success.

The 'Lighters Up' hitmaker said on Instagram: "When we post our pre-sales, we be surpassing the Bible. And that’s crazy. And the thing is, it’s like the Bible, like I don’t take that lightly. I already know that."

Despite this, Kim admitted to having some issues with publishing companies, claiming that "some crazy s***" has already gone on behind the scenes.

The rapper explained: "You have to be really careful when you deal with these book companies because they try to, like, literally take advantage of you."