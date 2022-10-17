Mzansi drags Kanye West for coming at Trevor Noah

South Africans may troll each other for a lot of different reasons, but they are also quick to rally together to attack or defend when outsiders come for their own. As was the case with Kanye West and Trevor Noah.

Recently, the “Through the Wire” hitmaker went on a rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast where he spoke about his former wife Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The conversation was all well until he sprinkled some xenophobia on our beloved South African-born comedian Noah. In the short video clip making the rounds on social media, West is heard saying: “Trevor Noah not even from America he just looks black, right?”

West added Noah’s name to the conversation when he was sharing the story of how Noah openly warned Kardashian about West’s behaviour on “The Daily Show”. Months ago, Noah suggested that while from the outside, West’s sentiments might have been funny and clickbait, the jokes and conversation around the matter were the real threat West posed to Kardashian’s life. Watch the video here.

It did not take long for Mzansi to troll West for coming at our fellow South African. Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo tweeted: “You’re proud of this sh!t?” You’re proud of this sh!t? https://t.co/nXmFlJi3nB — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 16, 2022 @MinaNoko99 wrote: “Whether it’s xenophobia or not I could care less but why mention he is not American and just looks black what does that have to do with Kim’s and his situation 🤔.”

