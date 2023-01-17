Naomi Ackie leads nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023

Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack and Sheila Atim are among the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023. The trio are joined on the shortlist by “Living” star Aimee Lou Wood and “Emily” actress Emma Mackey.

The award recognises young on-screen talent and is the only prize at the BAFTA Film Awards to be chosen by the public. Watch video: Previous winners of the accolade include Lashana Lynch, Tom Holland and James McAvoy.

McCormack – who starred in the film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” opposite Dame Emma Thompson – revealed that the nomination had taken a while to sink in. Speaking to BANG Showbiz and other media at London's Savoy Hotel to mark the nominations announcement on Tuesday, the 29-year-old Irish star said: "I'm slow to let things sink in. When I moved to London, I looked at this category and the actors who have come through. “To be part of it is amazing, and it has finally sunk in."

Atim worked with 2022 winner Lynch on “The Woman King” and is honoured to be up for the same award as her co-star – and she couldn't resist telling her about the nomination. She said: "I wasn't supposed to. I waited until it was very, very, very close. "Looking through the previous winners and nominees, it was something wonderful for us to share.

"I think so highly of her as well as being a friend and a colleague. I am a huge admirer of her work." The nominees confessed that they had trouble keeping their recognition under wraps after telling their loved ones. McCormack said: "I did tell my mum. I didn't tell the rest of the family, but I went home for Christmas, and my uncles can't lie at all. I was like, 'Guys, I've been nominated', and they were like, 'No way'. My uncle said, 'If you ever want to keep a secret, don't tell your mother.'"