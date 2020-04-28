Naomi Campbell can't leave house without praying and showering

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has revealed she can't leave her home without praying and showering as part of her routine. The 49-year-old supermodel has opened up about her daily routine and insisted she has to say her prayers when she wakes up before she does anything else. Speaking to fashion booking agent Camilla Lowther on an Instagram Live chat, she said: "That's just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray. "I can't leave the house without showering. [There's] lots of things that I... can't leave the house without -- when I can leave the house." Naomi - who also revealed "presume is so important" to her routine - recently discussed her diet and confessed she only eats one proper meal every day.

She explained: "I eat my lunch. Lunch is my dinner, because I really only eat once a day ... Sunday is my treat, so I'll make desserts, my cakes and puddings."

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old model previously insisted she doesn't "starve" herself but there will be days where she doesn't eat anything as she doesn't feel like it.

She said at the time: "I eat when I feel like it and I don't starve myself. If I want to do a day of just not eating, I do it and just do water or juice. Depends how I feel. In the heat, sometimes I just want to do juice. It's never planned. It could be one day, it could be two days a week. It's just when I feel like doing it."

And Naomi has previously insisted she will try to "simplify" her life after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

She said: "There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways ...

"I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this ... I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much."