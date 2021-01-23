Naomi Campbell pays tribute to late godson Harry Brant

Naomi Campbell has penned a moving tribute to her late godson, Harry Brant, after he passed away from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

The 55-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to the late model – who is the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and businessman Peter Brant – after he tragically passed away on January 17.

Alongside a picture of herself with Harry, Naomi wrote: “It’s taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my BEAUTIFUL GODSON HARRY BRANT HAS GONE TO THE SPIRITUAL WORLD ..

“SINCE YOU WERE A BABY YOU HAD THIS INNATE MAGICAL JOY , THAT YOU BOUGHT TO ALL WHO WAS AROUND YOU ,I WOULD TAKE YOU TO MY MEETINGS , AND THEY WOULD ASK ME , IF THEY COULD HIRE YOU , YOU WERE NOT EVEN 10 yrs Old , SMART AS A WHIP , CREATIVITY BURSTING FROM YOU ON EVERY LEVEL ..

“HARRY YOU’VE TAKEN PIECE OF MY HEART , WE NEVER JUDGED EACH OTHER , OUR SHIP WAS ALWAYS HONEST , TOO YOUNG . . TO GO , I WILL LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY ALWAYS ,AND I KNOW PAPA AZZEDINE AND FRANCA WILL TAKE CARE OF YOU ON THE OTHER SIDE ! WHERE WE WILL MEET AND BE IN JOY ONCE MORE . Your Godmother