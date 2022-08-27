Naomi Judd’s autopsy report ‘confirms she died by suicide’

Naomi Judd’s autopsy report reportedly confirms she died by suicide. Details from the Nashville medical examiner’s obtained by Page Six on Friday apparently gave the ruling after she was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10.57am local time on April 30.

Page Six said it stated: “She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.” The outlet added that, according to the report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound”. Naomi’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.

Watch video: The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, reportedly revealed the 76-year-old musician had several drugs in her system at the time of death, including those used to treat insomnia, Parkinson’s disease, depression and seizures. Page Six said the medical examiner concluded the award-winning country musician also had “what appears to be the words ‘suit case’” written in “faint pen ink on the palm of the left hand”.

Judd had a medical history of struggling with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism, the document is said to add. It adds: “Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors. A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.” Her daughter Ashley Judd confirmed on Good Morning America her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who discovered her lifeless body.

