Nara Smith and husband, Lucky Blue Smith face backlash for supporting Donald Trump

Tiktok star and model, Nara Smith has caused quite a controversy on social media after social media users have claimed that Smith and her husband voted for Donald Trump during the US elections. The mother of three and her husband have received a lot of backlash online for being Trump supporters and many of her fans were not happy with the couple’s political stance.

Lucky Blue Smith, is facing criticism online after a viral Reddit post claimed that the couple are supporters of Donald Trump. The Reddit post allegedly showed Smith’s husband reposted a pro-Trump video from a US activist, Scott Presler and he further went on to follow a Trump supporter on Instagram. A lot of social media users were quick to jump on the topic and many of them expressed that they are not surprised that Nara and her husband are both Trump supporters and further claimed that their traditional wife content and religion, being Mormons gave it away.

The award-winning content creator has been trending on social media. Specifically X for allegedly voting for Trump and her husband’s social media activity, with many social media users claim to not have been surprised because of her choice of religion. X user @xoBeanxo_ commented, “You have zero discernment & common sense if you thought Nara Smith and her husband were anything but Trump supporters.” you have zero discernment & common sense if you thought nara smith and her husband were anything but tr*mp supporters.

— Bean (@xoBeanxo_) November 10, 2024 X user @dollylorrr commented, “People finding out Nara & Lucky Blue Smith are Trump supporters after calling everyone who clicked that there’s something off about a black woman who practises a religion that is anti black at its core & promotes a trad wife lifestyle to her audience.” People finding out Nara & Lucky Blue Smith are Trump supporters after calling everyone who clicked that there’s something off about a black woman who practices a religion that is anti black at its core & promotes a trad wife lifestyle to her audience judgmental pic.twitter.com/CY953Z3oY2 — dollymore🍂🌲 (@dollylorrr) November 9, 2024 X user @imanisgroove commented, “Nara Smith, a trad wife whose husband cosplays like he’s in the 1950s, is a trump supporter.”