Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey pays touching tribute on her 34th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has paid tribute on what would have been her 34th birthday. The late 'Glee' actress tragically died in July last year after she went missing following a boat ride with her five-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru in California. Ryan - who is the father of her boy - shared a touching family photo on Instagram on Tuesday and wrote: "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. "If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense... 34.. I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha... Rest easy old lady..." Meanwhile, a number of her former co-stars also took to social media to remember Naya on her birthday.

Heather Morris - who played her on-screen partner Brittany S. Pierce - posted a photo of them together, and said: "I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you."

And Amber Riley shared a "little update" for her late friend, while revealing how she was celebrating in Naya's "honour".

She wrote: "A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here.

"There hasn't been a day where you don't cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together.

"I'm listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don't worry, I'm checking on mom).

"HAPPY HEAVNLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL (sic)"

The actress went missing after taking a boat ride with her then-four-year-old son, Josey, and her body was discovered in Lake Piru after a five-day search.

Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on 'Glee', previously played tribute to his former co-star.

The 32-year-old actor described Naya as the "most talented person" he's ever met.

He said on Twitter earlier last year: "She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend.

"She was the single most quick-witted person I've ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago.

"She was the most talented person I've ever known and I'm furious we won't get to see more. (sic)"