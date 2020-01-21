Actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays a pivotal role in the Netflix series "Sex Education," says the second season, which dropped on January 17, attempts to explore more issues of the LGBTQI+ community.
"I think the first step towards exploring the unexplored side of the LGBTQ community is to show them on screen, to create a visibility. In our show, we are really lucky because the way the story -- as well as each character, has been written - is the real star.
"The narrative, as well as the kind of performances we give, is obviously a result of writing. In this season we delved into, rather, expanded our LGBTQ spectrum in the show, to allow more people to come out. That way, the story becomes a lot more exciting in season 2," said Ncuti.