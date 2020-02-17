Ne-Yo is divorcing his wife Crystal Renay.
The ‘Miss Independent’ hitmaker has confirmed he and his wife - whom he married in 2016 - have gone their separate ways after almost four years of marriage.
He said: "It's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. It’s not a sad thing, it's more of a us realising- long story short, I'm never gonna talk bad about her. I'm not that person. There's nothing bad to say about her. She's a fantastic woman.
She's the mother of my children and she's always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”
Ne-Yo - who has sons Shaffer Jr., three, and Roman, 20 months, with Crystal, as well as Madilyn, nine, and Mason, eight, with Monyetta Shaw - says it was “difficult” for the pair to “stay married”, but insisted they will be “family forever”.