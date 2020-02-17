London - New Love Island host Laura Whitmore broke down while attacking online trolls over Caroline Flack’s death.
The presenter was tearful as she opened her radio show on Sunday by criticising media scrutiny and those who "demonise and tear down success".
She also appealed to listeners to "be kind" to others after her friend’s death.
Whitmore, 34, replaced Miss Flack for the current series of the ITV2 reality show after she was arrested for assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton.
"At aged 40 Caroline Flack made a decision to take her own life and I am going to talk about her and give her the respect that she deserves," she said when opening her BBC 5 Live show.