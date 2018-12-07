Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra has changed her Instagram name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas following her marriage to Nick Jonas. The 36-year-old actress has made her marriage to the former Jonas Brothers singer, 26, official on social media, following their nuptials over the weekend.

Priyanka's Instagram name now reads "Priyanka Chopra Jonas", although her handle hasn't incorporated her new surname, as it is still @priyankachopra.

The 'Quantico' star and the 'Jealous' hitmaker tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies in India over the weekend, with a Hindu ceremony honouring Priyanka's faith, and a separate Christian one for Nick, which was officiated by his father, Kevin Jonas Sr.

Following the weddings, the couple then celebrated their marriage with a reception at Taj Palace in Delhi, India, which was attended by a number of high profile names, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner were also in attendance, as were Nick's parents Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddarth.

Meanwhile, the couple recently admitted they found their Western nuptials particularly emotional.

Priyanka - who wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown and a 75-foot veil to the first ceremony - said: "It was all tears. All tears.

"I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Whilst Nick added: "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."