Niall Horan isn't friends with Zayn Malik

Niall Horan has confirmed he is no longer friends with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, as he says the pair had a "falling out" a few years ago.

The "Pillowtalk" hitmaker drifted from his One Direction bandmates when he left the group in 2015, and Niall has now admitted he doesn't "stay in touch" with Zayn, as he wouldn't consider the 27-year-old singer someone he's "friends with" following a "falling out".

He said: "As long as I've known him, Zayn's been the hardest man to stay in touch with. Then we had a falling out a few years ago and, to be honest, that's just the dynamic: you have people you are friends with and people you are not."

One Direction went on hiatus in late 2015 to explore solo projects, and whilst they don't get to see each other often, Niall says he and the other members - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne - do their best to keep in touch.

The "Slow Hands" singer, 26, particularly keeps in contact with Louis and Liam, as he often wants to know how their kids - Freddie Reign Tomlinson, four, and Bear Grey Payne, two, respectively - are doing.