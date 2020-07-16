Nick Cannon apologises amid accusations of anti-Semitism

Nick Cannon has apologised after he was accused of making anti-Semitic remarks. The 39-year-old star has extended his "deepest and most sincere apologies" via social media to people offended by his recent comments on his podcast. In a lengthy post, Nick said: "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

Nick acknowledged his own ignorance, revealing he's had a "minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement".

The actor explained that he'd been in contact with rabbis, community leaders and institutions about the issue, saying they've helped to "enlighten" him.

Nick also revealed he's committed to furthering his understanding of the subject.

He said: "I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

The Hollywood star explained via Twitter that he's now keen to "write a new chapter of healing".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "On my podcast I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing (sic)"

By contrast, Nick previously declined the opportunity to apologise.

He said: "To me apologies are empty.

"Are you forcing me to say the words 'I'm sorry'? Are you making me bow down, 'cause then again, that would be perpetuating that same rhetoric that we're trying to get away from.

"What we need is healing. What we need is discussion. Correct me."