Nick Cannon is set to host his own daytime talk show, which he says will feature a "late-night vibe", and is set to air in 2020.
The 38-year-old actor and rapper - who currently hosts "The Masked Singer" and "Wild 'N Out" - is set to host and produce a new talk show that will be nationally syndicated to various networks in the US.
Nick's show is being put together by Lionsgate Debmar-Mercury, and will see the star - who also previously hosted "America's Got Talent" - hit screens next year.
He said in a statement: "After leaving 'America's Got Talent', I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show.
"I've always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone's mind. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams' show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience."