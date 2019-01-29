Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra marked their two-month anniversary with a party with friends and family in Belmont, North Carolina on Sunday. The couple marked eight weeks since their wedding with a gathering in Belmont, North Carolina on Sunday.

And Nick's brother Joe made an appearance too as his band DNCE headlined the event.

Priyanka had previously admitted their wedding was "all tears" and very emotional.

She said: "It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

Whilst Nick added: "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me. You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

And the 36-year-old actress previously admitted it "melted [her] heart" when Nick suggested two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds.

She explained: "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be. It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."