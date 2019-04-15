Cast member Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Isn't It Romantic" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Picture: AP

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are planning to have "kids in the future", as Nick says they're already choosing projects that will benefit their brood.



The couple tied the knot in a lavish double ceremony in India late last year, and 26-year-old Nick has revealed they are already thinking about their future, including making career choices that they'll be able to share with their brood when they start a family.





He said: "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future. And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."





Nick is currently promoting his new animated film 'UglyDolls', and says the project was "a joy" to be a part of for "kids in general".





He added: "That's everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we'll hold those back 'til they get older obviously. But with something like ['UglyDolls'], it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general."





Next month, both the Jonas Brothers star and his 36-year-old wife will be in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala - where they first sparked romance rumours two years ago - as they are serving on the Met Gala committee, and Nick says the opportunity is "great".



