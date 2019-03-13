Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram

Nick Jonas bought his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a plush Maybach, after his band the Jonas Brothers' comeback single 'Sucker' topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Jonas Brothers star celebrated his band's comeback single 'Sucker' hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 by purchasing the ultra-luxury car for the 'Baywatch' actress.

The music video for the hit song starred Priyanka, Nick's brother and bandmate Joe Jonas' fiancee Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka, 36, declared herself "Extra Chopra Jonas" with her flash car and hailed Nick the "best husband ever".

Alongside two pictures of the couple toasting the new ride with a glass of champagne, including one of them leaning in for a kiss, Priyanka wrote on Instagram: "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas (sic)"

The three siblings return to music as the Jonas Brothers comes three months after Nick and Priyanka got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

Meanwhile, the 'Quantico' star recently admitted that she thinks she and Nick will start a family "in an organic way".

Priyanka wants to have children with her husband eventually but they are not making any specific plans just yet, as they are focused on their respective careers at the present.

She said: "We both know that that's something that needs to happen, but it's not something I think about very much.

"We're both very driven, we love our work, we're married to our work, and we're both very supportive of each other's work. So I'm sure it will happen in an organic way."

Nick, 26, previously admitted he was keen to enjoy married life with his wife "for a while" before they thought about having children.

He said: "Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions. We're in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time."