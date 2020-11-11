Nick Jonas has met his brother Joe's baby girl

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nick Jonas revealed he has met his brother Joe's baby girl Willa, after Sophie Turner gave birth back in July. The 28-year-old singer revealed he has met his niece, but insisted it was down to new dad Joe, 31, and his wife Sophie Turner, 24, to really open up about their daughter Willa, who they welcomed into the world in July. Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight”, he said: "I have [met her]. It's, you know, Joe and Sophie's thing to speak about or not, but she's the best... "I wish we could all be together, but that's so many families' wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I'm grateful everyone's healthy and happy. "We've all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Nick has been making the most of the time at home with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

He added: "The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years...

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots. I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other.

"Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

Joe and Sophie - who got engaged in October 2017 after a year of dating - married in May 2019 in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, before hosting a second ceremony in Paris, France, the following month.

They are yet to really open up about their baby, but it's been reported they picked out her name before her arrival.

A source previously said: "Willa isn’t a family name and isn’t short for anything. [It] is a name they had picked out awhile ago before the baby’s arrival.”