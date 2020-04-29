Nick Jonas is teaching Priyanka Chopra how to play piano

Nick Jonas is teaching his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas how to play piano whilst the pair are in self-isolation together. The couple - who tied the knot in December 2018 - are self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Priyanka has revealed she is using her time at home to learn a new skill, by getting her husband to give her piano lessons. She said: "I've started the piano - I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day." Nick, 27, has also been doubling as Priyanka's in-house physical trainer and writing partner, and she has started taking dance classes online. She added: "I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

And whilst the coronavirus lockdown has been difficult, the "Quantico" star, 37, is ultimately grateful to be able to spend quality time with Nick.

Seaking to Vogue, she said: "Being in this quarantine has made me realise that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently said she "definitely wants" to start a family with the Jonas Brothers star, but admitted they're both too busy to have children just yet.

When asked about starting a family, she said: "Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen."

Currently, Nick is the only member of the Jonas Brothers to not have children, as oldest sibling Kevin Jonas has daughters Alena, six, and Valentina, three, with his wife Danielle, and Joe Jonas' spouse Sophie Turner is currently pregnant with their first child.