Nick Jonas is planning a "surprise" for Priyanka Chopra on their wedding anniversary next month.
The "Sucker" singer will celebrate a year to the day he and the "Quantico" actress tied the knot on 1 December and he's planning to take some time off work to be with his wife, though he won't reveal what he's got planned.
He told "Entertainment Tonight": "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled.
"We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."
The couple have had the "craziest" year of their lives since tying the knot but are grateful to have one another.