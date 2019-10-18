Priyanka also previously said home is wherever Nick is rather than a specific place.





The "Quantico" actress feels very close to her husband, and they are both "big lovers" of family and it's more about the people than the place.





She told the October issue of Elle magazine: "Nick and I are both big lovers of family. Today is the opening show of Nick's tour, and we have a crew of about 35 people - husbands and kids - and food and a dog. It's amazing.





Both Nick and I fly back and forth from India. He was in India eight times last year, and I go every couple of months because I still have a lot of things that I'm producing there. Home is wherever I choose it to be. As long as I have the people who matter."