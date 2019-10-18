Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture: Instagram
Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

Nick on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared two photographs of himself along with Priyanka. In the image, the two are seen in Indian wear.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick captioned the image.

Priyanka also previously said home is wherever Nick is rather than a specific place.

The "Quantico" actress feels very close to her husband, and they are both "big lovers" of family and it's more about the people than the place.

She told the October issue of Elle magazine: "Nick and I are both big lovers of family. Today is the opening show of Nick's tour, and we have a crew of about 35 people - husbands and kids - and food and a dog. It's amazing. 

Both Nick and I fly back and forth from India. He was in India eight times last year, and I go every couple of months because I still have a lot of things that I'm producing there. Home is wherever I choose it to be. As long as I have the people who matter."