Nick Jonas recovered 'really well' from rib injury

Nick Jonas has "recovered really well" from a cracked rib he sustained in a bike accident last week.

The 28-year-old star was taken to hospital last week after being injured on a bike and he's revealed the injury occurred when he and his Jonas Brothers bandmates, siblings Kevin and Joe, were shooting an Olympics-themed special for broadcasters NBC, but despite the pain he was in at the time, he's much better now.

Speaking ahead of hosting Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, he told E! News on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre: "We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports, which left me a little injured last week.

"But I'm feeling great, recovered really well, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Jonas Brothers performed their new song, “Remember This”, amongst a medley of hits at the ceremony and Nick revealed the track has been recorded for the sporting event.

He explained: "Our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half. The song is called 'Remember This.' It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."

The “Sucker” hitmaker - who is married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas - admitted it felt "surreal" to be taking the helm of the awards show because he had been obsessed with the Billboard charts from a young age.

He said: "It's a surreal feeling. Our dad raised us on studying the Billboard chart and magazine. So we would go to Virgin Megastore and check out the Billboard magazine every week and dream of being on it and here we are now."