Nick Jonas wants 'many' children

Nick Jonas wants to have "many" children with his wife Priyanka Chopra. The 28-year-old singer thinks parenthood with his wife Priyanka Chopra will be a "beautiful journey" and though the couple are focused on having a "strong foundation" to their relationship, they're excited about raising a family eventually one day. Nick told E! News: "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. "You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."

Meanwhile, the “Jealous” hitmaker is preparing to return to “The Voice” as a coach and admitted he's determined to "make it right" after he lost out to Blake Shelton's team when he was on the show last year.

He said: "I just had so much fun last year, and Blake won [that] season.

"It was down to he and I, and I just had a grudge for too long, and finally I said, 'You know what? I got to come back and make this right.' So far, I feel pretty good and have an amazing guest mentor, my longtime friend Darren Criss, which is very exciting and going to give the other coaches a run for their money."

Last month, Priyanka, 38, admitted she was keen to have children too.

She said: "Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams."