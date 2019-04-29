Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

Nick Jonas has been working on his Met Gala outfit for the glitzy event next month, but he will let Priyanka Chopra "shine". The loved up couple were first romantically linked at the 2017 edition of the glitzy gala, and the star - who admitted this year's event will feel like a "full circle" moment for the pair - revealed he will be keeping his own outfit choice "simple" to allow his wife to take the limelight next month.

He said: "It's coming together. To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her.

"So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine."

Nick - who married Priyanka in December last year - also admitted he had to get used to "just shaking things off" when it comes to his critics.

The 26-year-old star has opened up about the challenges of fame at a young age, and admitted his upcoming animated movie 'UglyDolls' plays into his own observations.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he explained: "Growing up in the public eye, you get really used to just shaking things off and understanding that your imperfections make you who you are, and connect us all in a big way.

"I think that is one of the messages of this movie that I connected with the most. [It's about] self-acceptance and self-love and also the love of others and accepting them."

"I think it's a particularly poignant message right now, with where we are in the world."

Meanwhile, the musician recently revealed he's in no rush to have children.

When asked about children in a previous interview, Nick simply said: "We're taking our time."

But the couple would love to have children in the future, as the 'Sucker' hitmaker recently said they're already thinking about taking on future projects which would benefit their little ones.

He said: "I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future. And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."