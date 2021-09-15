Nicki Minaj accuses Piers Morgan of spreading 'lies' about her

Nicki Minaj has hit back at Piers Morgan, after he criticised her recent comments about the Covid-19 vaccine. The 38-year-old rap star has entered into a war of words with the outspoken broadcaster, after Piers accused Nicki of spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine and of "beefing" with Professor Chris Whitty, the UK government's Chief Medical Adviser.

Piers wrote online: "Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. (sic)" Professor Whitty beefing with the ghastly @NICKIMINAJ (one of the rudest little madams I’ve ever met) is not the breaking news that I expected today - but it’s most welcome. She’s peddling lies that will cost lives. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021 In response, Nicki said: "Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe [kissing emoji] (sic)" Sir I’ve never met you. I know… we all look alike. “Rudest little madam”. I like it. Has a special ring to it. Thanks Pierce. Love the accent. I’d love to come chat. Scones. Tea. Clown nose & big red shoes for you. Lmk babe 😘😍 https://t.co/9Evnhnuj9l — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021 Piers, 56, then insisted that he'd already met Nicki on “America's Got Talent”.

He explained on Twitter: "Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike. (sic)" Madam, we met on @AGT when you appeared as a guest act - but you refused to say hello to my three young sons because you were ‘too busy’. Oh, and it’s ‘Piers’ - I know, we Brit names all sound alike. https://t.co/twedCv1Fae — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2021 However, Nicki refused to back down in the dispute and she subsequently rubbished Piers' claims about her. She said: "Stop f*** lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of s***.

Stop fkng lying. I never turn down pics with kids. If a middle person told you that, they were out of line. don’t blame me you stupid piece of shit. https://t.co/3zkFCOHwYu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021 "Wait AGT? What’s that y’all ? I was on American Idol [confused emoji] (sic)" Wait AGT? What’s that y’all ? I was on American Idol 🥴😭 who TF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021 The row erupted after Professor Whitty slammed Nicki's recent comments about the Covid-19 vaccine. The 'Anaconda' hitmaker questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.