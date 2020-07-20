Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant

After months of speculation, Nicki Minaj confirmed that she is pregnant on Instagram on Monday. Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first child together. Making the big announcement on her Instagram page, the "Yikes" rapper is seen with her very pregnant belly and is donning a yellow wig.

Minaj's superfans, the Barbz, along with other celebrities congratulated the Queen of Rap with her pregnancy.

Babybarb and babyperry arriving around school knowing their mothers are Nicki Minaj and Katy perry 💀pic.twitter.com/u4B1lNFzHD — ARIANA STREAMING PARTIES (@arikeepswinning) July 20, 2020

me reacting to Nicki being pregnant pic.twitter.com/q2WZ91WVsD — 💫 (@TatumW0RLD) July 20, 2020

Nicki finally announced her pregnancy pic.twitter.com/EUCWJWxOzV — Dudoo (@Dudoo_D) July 20, 2020

The "Chun Lee" hitmaker achieved a huge milestone this year after the "Say So" remix climbed the to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart which is her first number one single.

She again reached number one with her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine on "Trollz" although the song has since tumbled down the chart unlike "Say So" which has been a stable hit.

Minaj previously mentioned that she would like to have kids before her fifth album and has alluded to it on multiple songs - it seems that her wish came true.