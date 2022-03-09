Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Nicki Minaj blasts 'fake negative' people on social media

Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Rap star Nicki Minaj has blasted "fake negative" and "fake underwhelmed" people.

The 39-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to voice her frustrations, blasting "fake underwhelmed" people on the micro-blogging platform.

Story continues below Advertisment

The “Anaconda” hitmaker - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - wrote online: "Nothing like ppl who sit around you all the time just to be fake negative and fake underwhelmed by everything you do and say.

“Go live your own life and excite yourself. Keep ppl around you that make you feel like every moment you share together is magical. [magic wand emoji] (sic)"

Nicki has more than 24 million followers on Twitter and she often uses the platform to voice her views on a range of issues.

More on this

Last year, for instance, she courted controversy when she revealed her concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine, arguing that the side effects of the jab had been underplayed.

One of Nicki's Twitter followers initially wrote online: "Yall actin like this virus comes with no side effects make me not wanna take it even more. (sic)"

Story continues below Advertisment

In response, Nicki said: "And that’s where they keep missing the mark. It’ll scare ppl even more. Can’t “joke” their way out of it, can’t try and make ppl look stupid, can’t say they’ve tested everyone in their country this never happened.

“They #DothProtestTooMuch just say everything has side effects and GO (sic)"

Nicki subsequently insisted she's not alone in having doubts about the vaccine.

Story continues below Advertisment

The chart-topping rapper wrote on Twitter: "Missing the mark here, too. So you don’t care about the millions of ppl with reservations. Noted. [memo emoji] and the answer to that question is: at least a few ppl. Honestly. [rolling eyes emojis] (sic)"

Related Topics:

United StatesNicki MinajCelebrity Gossip

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello