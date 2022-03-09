Nicki Minaj blasts 'fake negative' people on social media

The 39-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to voice her frustrations, blasting "fake underwhelmed" people on the micro-blogging platform.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - wrote online: "Nothing like ppl who sit around you all the time just to be fake negative and fake underwhelmed by everything you do and say.

“Go live your own life and excite yourself. Keep ppl around you that make you feel like every moment you share together is magical. [magic wand emoji] (sic)"

Nicki has more than 24 million followers on Twitter and she often uses the platform to voice her views on a range of issues.