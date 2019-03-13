Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

Nicki Minaj refers to her boyfriend Kenneth Petty as her "husband", just over three months since they made their romance official.



The 36-year-old rapper has been romancing Kenneth Petty since around December last year when they became Instagram official with a picture of them on her account, but it seems she's already head over heels for him, as she now refers to him as her "husband".





Speaking on her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio about her relationship, Nicki said: "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot - he does it all."

As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether the term is a sweet nickname, or if the couple have secretly tied the knot.





Recently, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker praised Kenneth for making her feel "empowered", and said she is in the "best place" she's been in a long time "spiritually".





She said: "If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14.

He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered."





And Nicki also said she is in the "healthiest place she's been in years -mind, body and spirit" and praised God for being "the head of her life".



