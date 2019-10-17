Nicki Minaj could be married "in the next seven days" as the pastor she wants to officiate her nuptials is free.
The 36-year-old rapper and 41-year-old executive Kenneth Petty obtained their marriage license in July but the couple have been waiting for a particular pastor to be free to officiate the ceremony - and it seems that may be very soon.
Nicki told E! News: "We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today.
"She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."