Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

According to Nicki Minaj, she's not "lowering standards" by dating Kenneth Petty. The 36-year-old rap star's decision to date the convicted felon has been widely questioned, but Nicki has now hit back at her critics, saying they don't have any right to doubt her life choices.

Speaking on Queen Radio, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker said: "When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket...? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout?

"How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards."

Nicki insisted she has her relationship priorities in the right order.

She explained: "It's the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex."

Meanwhile, Nicki recently revealed she wants to be treated like Taylor Swift.

The chart-topping rapper posted a reflective note on Instagram about her debut mixtape and the lack of support she feels she has received from the industry since releasing it 12 years ago.

She wrote: "12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that. Eventually the barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls. I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it's become cool to pretend u weren't influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc.

"No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn't mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so. Just like Beyoncé isn't obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc.

"I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn't do. Y'all are rlly sick & ima call y'all out one by one on Queen Radio. (sic)"