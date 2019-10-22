Nicki Minaj appears to have confirmed she and Kenneth Petty have got married, after posting a short video of Mr and Mrs mugs and bride and groom baseball caps, referencing a date, and informing fans of her new name.
The 36-year-old rapper took to her Instagram to appear to confirm the pair have tied the knot by sharing a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.
Captioning the clip with a bride and groom emoji, Nicki - who was born Onika Tanya Maraj - wrote: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19."
This appears to be a reference to the date of their wedding, Monday.