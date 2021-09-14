Nicki Minaj skips the Met Gala over vaccination policy

The 38-year-old rap star has revealed via social media how she contracted Covid-19 and confirmed that she'll be absent from the fundraiser in New York, as she continues to "research" the vaccine.

Nicki - who has an 11-month-old son - wrote on Twitter: "I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? “get vaccinated” Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile. (sic)"

The rap star subsequently questioned the idea that the vaccine lessens the symptoms of the virus.

She wrote in reply to a follower: "Babe. That’s not true. I had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine. (sic)"