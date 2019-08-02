Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

Nicki Minaj will take Kenneth Petty's surname when they marry and will be known as Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.



Sources tell TMZ that the 'Superbass' hitmaker - who recently obtained a marriage licence with her beau at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles - will change her name from Onika Tanya Maraj to Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty when she ties the knot with her boyfriend.





Nicki and Kenneth were seen collecting a marriage licence earlier this week, the pair said to be trying to keep a low profile as they picked up the document.





Meanwhile, Nicki was forced to previously insist she is not "lowering standards" by dating Kenneth because he loved her before she found fame.





She said: "When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket...? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards."





Nicki credits her boyfriend for making her feel "empowered".





She said: "If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored.



