Nicki Minaj is "very happy" following her wedding to Kenneth "Zoo" Petty earlier this week.
The "Anaconda" hitmaker tied the knot with her bae on Monday, in a secret ceremony that surprised many of her fans, and sources have now said she was keen to keep things "low-key" as she's become "more private" in recent months.
A source told People magazine: "Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key. She's become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy."
Nicki confirmed she had married Kenneth, 41, on Instagram this week, when she posted a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.
Captioning the clip with a bride and groom emoji, Nicki - who was born Onika Tanya Maraj - wrote: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19 (sic)"