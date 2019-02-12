Nicki Minaj performs on stage during the MTV EMA's 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Bilbao, Spain. Picture: AP

Nicki Minaj has claimed that she was "bullied into staying quiet" about being snubbed at the Grammy Awards and says she "p***ed off" Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys' Executive Producer. The 'Superbass' rapper claims she has "p***ed off" Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys' Executive Producer, and vowed to tell her fans the "real" story when she was next on her radio show, Queen Radio.

She wrote on Twitter: "I p***ed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I'll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth. Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. (sic)"

It comes after Ariana called Ken out and claims she pulled out of performing at the Grammy Awards because her "creativity and self expression was stifled" by the producers.

She wrote in a tweet: "mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together......' i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)"

Ariana was absent from the awards ceremony, where she won Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sweetener'.