Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for child sexual assault charges dating back to 2015.
Jelani Maraj, 40, has received a prison sentence of 25 years to life, after he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child younger than 13 years old and endangering the welfare of a child.
A court in Long Island sentenced Jelani - who is the older brother of the "Anaconda" hitmaker - on Monday, with State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald making the final decision on his jail time.