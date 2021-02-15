Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj dies in hit & run car accident

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has died in a hit and run over the weekend at the age of 64. The “Superbass” hitmaker's dad Robert Maraj passed away when he was struck by a car between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Nassau County, New York. It has been reported by TMZ that the vehicle - which was heading northbound at the time - and its driver fled the scene. The accident happened on Friday evening, and he was taken to a local hospital and passed away over the weekend from his injuries, with a representative for Nicki confirming her father's passing. Nicki recently became a parent herself, welcoming a baby boy into the world.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, welcomed their first child into the world in October last year.

Posting on Instagram to thank all those who sent her well wishes after giving birth, she wrote: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time.

"It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. (sic)"

Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July with a series of Instagram posts showing off her baby bump, one of which was captioned "#preggers".

The “Chun Li” rapper first sparked speculation about her pregnancy in May after discussing her food cravings and feelings of "nausea".

Nicki listed the bizarre food combinations she had been cooking up, and said that, she felt sick and had been going to the toilet more often than usual.

When one fan asked her if she had been cooking anything in recent weeks, she said: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. (sic)"

Another fan then picked up on her comments and asked her: "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

To which she replied: "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo. (sic)"