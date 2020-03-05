Nicki Minaj's husband arrested for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender. According to TMZ, Petty was arrested by US Marshals on an indictment for failing to register as a sex offender. Court documents showed that Petty was indicted by a grand jury for failing to register. Various reports said that he ran into trouble when pulled over in November 2019 where Beverly Hills PD determined that he was a registered sex offender in New York state but had not registered in California - a legal required. He was then arrested and released on a $20 000 (about R306 000) bond.

Petty's rap sheet includes a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape. He served four years in NY state prison for the crime and was required to register as a sex offender.

If convicted on the federal charge for failure to register, he could faces up to 10 years in prison.

After appearing in court, Petty pled not guilty. Prosecutors wanted him placed on house arrest, but his attorney objected and instead Petty is being required to wear an ankle monitor. He will also have a curfew, TMZ further reported.

Petty and Minaj married in October 2019 after a year of dating. According to Billboard, the two were in a childhood relationship while living in Queens.

When TMZ broke the news, Twitter went into overdrive, with some online users taking swipes at Minaj for throwing shade at Cardi B and her relationship with Offset.

