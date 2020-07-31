Nicki Minaj's husband wants court to allow travel for baby’s birth

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has asked a judge to give him permission to travel with the star and to attend the birth of their baby. Kenneth Petty - who was indicted in March for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California with the “Starships” singer - currently has to stay in the state as part of the conditions of his pre-trial release but has submitted a court request asking to be allowed to make business trips. Kenneth, who is acting as pregnant Nicki's manager, has also asked for his pre-trial conditions to be changed so he can attend the birth of their baby if it occurs after his probationary curfew. Kenneth is registered as a sex offender following a 1995 conviction for attempted rape of a 16 year old in New York.

Nicki announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post of her showing off her growing bump in a skimpy bikini.

She simply captioned the post: "#preggers."

The 37-year-old rapper first sparked speculation about her pregnancy in May after discussing her food cravings and feelings of "nausea".

Nicki listed the bizarre food combinations she had been cooking up, and said that whilst she had not been throwing up, she felt sick and had been going to the toilet more often than usual.

When one fan asked her if she had been cooking anything in recent weeks, she said: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. (sic)"

Another fan then picked up on her comments and asked her: "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

To which she replied: "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo. (sic)"

Food cravings, nausea, and frequent bathroom breaks are all symptoms common in pregnant women.

But Nicki's hints didn't stop there, as when asked to "post a baby bump picture", she seemingly confirmed she is pregnant, as she told the fan they would have to wait "a couple of months" to see her growing belly.

She wrote: "Yea in a couple months. The world ain't ready yet (sic)"