Nicolas Cage. Picture: AP

Nicolas Cage and Erike Koike were granted a divorce on May 31, 69 days after they tied the knot. The former couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in March but just four days later, the 'Mandy' actor filed for an annulment, claiming their union was based on fraud as his partner hadn't mentioned her criminal history or a relationship with another person.

Erike opposed the annulment and later filed documents arguing the marriage was genuine and seeking spousal support.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the 55-year-old actor failed to secure an annulment but the pair were granted a divorce by a Nevada judge on May 31, meaning they were married for 69 days.

It is not currently clear whether Erika will receive any support as a condition of the divorce.

The 'National Treasure' star previously argued he was "too drunk" to get married.

His lawyers stated: "Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [Cage] and [Koike] were both drinking to the point of intoxication. As a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [Cage] reacted on impulse and without the ability to understand the full impact of his actions."

The court documents also claimed Erika didn't "disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person and didn't inform him of her criminal history including additional active criminal proceedings".

It is believed that she is due in court in Las Vegas in June over a DUI charge, which she has pled not guilty to.

The model argued she was entitled to spousal support spousal because she claimed she lost job opportunities during their year-long relationship and she also alleged that her reputation has been damaged by the allegations he has made. She also filed a request for the actor to pay her legal fees,