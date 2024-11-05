Nicole Scherzinger and Pussycat Dolls founder reach legal settlement

Nicole Scherzinger and the Pussycat Dolls' founder have ended their lengthy legal battle over the group's cancelled reunion. The group, composed of Scherzinger as well as Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt, broke into the music industry back in 2003 and are renowned for hits like "Don't Cha", "Stickwitu" and "Buttons."

Following some members leaving the group and others joining, the group went on a hiatus and in 2010, Scherzinger left to pursue a solo career. However, as talks for a reunion were being discussed, the “Poison” hitmaker was sued by Robin Antin in September 2021 for allegedly refusing to take part in the band's comeback shows unless she received full creative control and a 75% profit share. In addition, the following August, the Tony Award-winning star filed a cross complaint accusing the choreographer of mismanagement and misappropriating funds.

But now, the “New York Post” newspaper's Page Six column reports the pair jointly filed documents in court in Los Angeles, which stated both “parties have reached a settlement in principle, subject to the execution of certain written agreements.” The notice didn't disclose the terms of the agreement, but it means a jury trial that had been scheduled for next month has now been cancelled and replaced by a hearing on July 28 next year, to officially dismiss the case. An insider told the outlet that Scherzinger and 63-year-old Antin had “actually come to a resolution months ago but needed some time to formalise the details.”

When Antin first sued the 48-year-old singer, Scherzinger's legal team branded the case "meritless" and insisted she had simply asked to renegotiate her contract after the Covid-19 pandemic led to the reunion shows being delayed. But later that month, Scherzinger announced the tour had been scrapped entirely - much to the surprise of her bandmates. Bachar and Sutta admitted they hadn't been "officially" told of the cancellation decision and only found out as a result of Scherzinger's Instagram statement.

They wrote on their Instagram Story shortly after Scherzinger had broken the news on the social media platform: "We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled. "As of now, there has been no official notification of that.” The bandmates admitted they had "big dreams" to ensure "all of our voices could be heard", and while the tour is off, they insisted "it's not the end of the Dolls story".

They added: "Either way, it seems as though it's the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for." And Wyatt admitted she had no idea until the news leaked online. She told the “Sunday Mirror” newspaper: "The way it was communicated wasn't nice or kind to most of us.