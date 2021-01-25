Nicole Scherzinger has enjoyed lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nicole Scherzinger has enjoyed the last year because it allowed her to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Thom Evans and she’s finally learned how to relax and switch off. The 42-year-old singer has enjoyed the last year because it allowed her to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Thom Evans and she’s finally learned how to relax and switch off. She said: “I hate to say it but I think I was born for lockdown. I really love my work but I’m also an introvert and a homebody. “Before this it was like I was wired, I never knew how to stop, I only knew how to go. And for the first time in my life I’m getting a proper night’s sleep and it makes such a difference.” The Pussycat Dolls singer – who has spoken openly about her past issues with bulimia – admitted the coronavirus pandemic has “simplified” her life and made her be kinder to herself.

She added: “[The pandemic] has forced me to appreciate the little things in life, which are everything in life.

“So many other things just don’t seem important any more. I’ve always been hard on myself and had so many expectations on myself and others and now this has simplified everything.”

And Nicole thinks having the opportunity to spend so much time with Thom has given their relationship a “strong and solid” foundation.

She said: “I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships — and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

“Now I have a new perspective and things balance out. And I’m really grateful to [in lockdown] build a healthy, strong, solid foundation to my relationship.”

One of the ways the couple have bonded is through working out together.

Nicole told The Times Weekend magazine: “I think it’s really important. I mainly exercise for my mental health. The positive endorphins help me be creative, and Thom is the king of working out, so he motivates me.

“He says, ‘Come on, you’ll feel so much better afterwards,’ and I’m so competitive I’ll be, like, ‘OK!’

“But things have changed — I used to work out three times a day. I’m pretty disciplined.

“If I’m preparing for tour videos, then sure, I’ll put in the work. But the rest of the time I have to find a balance.

“I’ll say, ‘OK. It’s the holidays. I’m just going to eat whatever I want and enjoy myself . . . and wear my stretchy pants.’ ”

Having previously been in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton for seven years and romantically linked to Harry Styles in the past, Nicole admitted she loves the “charm” of British men.

She said: “Maybe it’s the accent. Maybe it’s the charm. I’m just really grateful to have found a really strong partner.”