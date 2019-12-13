Niecy Nash has filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker two months after the couple confirmed they had split.
The 49-year-old comedienne - who tied the knot with the electrical engineer in a lavish ceremony in Malibu in 2011, which was documented on TLC - has confirmed their separation two months after the couple split.
According to TMZ, the "Selma" actress - who first started dating Jay in 2009 - filed divorce papers on Thursday.
The couple confirmed they had gone their separate ways in October, and insisted that whilst their "union was such a gorgeous ride" they are simply "better friends" than husband and wife.
In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram: "We believe in the beauty of truth. "Always have.