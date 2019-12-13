Niecy Nash files for divorce from husband Jay Tucker









Niecy Nash (R) and husband Jay Tucker arrive at the Special Needs Network Superhero Gala at the California African American Museum on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Bang Showbiz Niecy Nash has filed for divorce from husband Jay Tucker two months after the couple confirmed they had split. The 49-year-old comedienne - who tied the knot with the electrical engineer in a lavish ceremony in Malibu in 2011, which was documented on TLC - has confirmed their separation two months after the couple split. According to TMZ, the "Selma" actress - who first started dating Jay in 2009 - filed divorce papers on Thursday. The couple confirmed they had gone their separate ways in October, and insisted that whilst their "union was such a gorgeous ride" they are simply "better friends" than husband and wife. In a joint statement, they wrote on Instagram: "We believe in the beauty of truth. "Always have.

"Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.

"Our union was such a gorgeous ride.

"And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share - present tense.

"Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful."

Last month, Niecy said that she will "always" be friends with Jay, and admitted she was still "healing" and it would take a little while before she feels ready to start dating again.

She said: "For us, it's easy, because we love each other.

"The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend. Always.

Asked whether she is looking to find a new partner yet, she replied: "I'm just over here drinking my water and healing.

"I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

The "Claws" star was previously married to ordained minister Don Nash - with whom she has children Dominic, Donielle and Dia - for 13 years, before their divorce in 2007.