Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are married

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have tied the knot. The “Total Bellas” star and the “Dancing With the Stars” professional tied the knot in Paris, France, on August 26, in front of a small group of family and friends, including their two-year-old son Matteo, after three years together.

The couple shared photos of their big day on Instagram, with one image showcasing their wedding rings and another of them posing in their wedding attire with the Eiffel Tower in the background. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) In the joint post, Bella and Chigvintsev said fans would get to see their nuptials as there was a four-part programme planned about their wedding and preparations. They captioned the photos: We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo (sic)"

The 38-year-old bride and her new husband "couldn't stop smiling" after exchanging vows. Bella wrote on her Instagram Story: "We both can't stop smiling, I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev." Bella's twin sister, Brie Bella, was among the first to comment on the news.

She wrote: "It was so magical and beautiful!!!! (sic)" Brie also shared photos of her black and white outfit from the day and urged fans to tune into the show when it airs next year. She wrote: "There is nothing more magical than love.

"Can’t wait for you all to follow Nicole and Artem’s journey to the altar this January on E! (sic)" According to E! News, the special will follow the couple throughout their wedding planning process, from dress shopping to finding their perfect venue to Bella's bachelorette party. It will also document the stresses the pair dealt with, including navigating parenthood and worrying about whether Chigvintsev’s family in Russia would be able to make it to the wedding.

