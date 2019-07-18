Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. Picture: Supplied

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are "officially" girlfriend and boyfriend. The duo have been seeing each other for a number of months but they have now decided to give their relationship a label.

Nikki and Artem - who were partnered together on 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2017 - shared a clip of them dancing on their YouTube page to Rita Ora's hit track 'Let Me Love You'.

And announcing the news on her podcast, Nikki said: "The main reason why we did this dance is ... I guess to ... tell everyone like. I guess that we’re like, we’re boyfriend and girlfriend. I did say it. Whatever."

Nikki previously revealed she thinks Artem will make an "amazing" father one day.

The pro-wrestler was impressed with how sweet her boyfriend was with her sister Brie's daughter Birdie and quipped he would be a great dad.

Speaking to her sister Brie on their joint podcast, she said: "And can we just say, how cute is Artem with Birdie?"

Whilst Brie added: "They're very cute together."

Nikki then told her sibling: "And she loves him ... he's going to make an amazing father."

Brie was taken aback by her sisters' comments, squealing: "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You just said he's going to make an amazing father!"

To which Nikki quickly clarified: "Not to me, it could be to anyone."

Nikki had previously insisted she is taking things slow with Artem.

She said: "The one thing that I absolutely adore about Artem is I am not in a place to move fast or have something official and he's such an amazing man that he's willing to take things slow with me and we still have these amazing dates, but we don't have to have labels or titles and that's what attracts me so much to him."

Bang Showbiz