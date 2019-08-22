John Cena and Nikki Bella. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Nikki Bella still cries over her split from ex-fiancée John Cena, as she admits she felt the "timing was off" for them to get married. The 35-year-old retired professional wrestler - who is now romancing Artem Chigvintsev - broke up with John just weeks before they were due to get married last year, and has now said she has been "working on [her]self" following the split, but still has days where she sheds a tear over her lost love.

She said: "As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself. You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better. You also have to let yourself cry. That's one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup."

The "Total Bellas" star noted it's important for her to "find a quiet place" to cry.

She added: "But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other. But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry, because crying is healing.

"And so, when those tears come, I don't try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate."

Nikki also said she understands why there's "confusion" over her and John's split, especially as the pair are still so close, but admitted she felt the "timing was off" for them to get married.

Speaking on the "Bellas Podcast", she said: "John wants to keep things private, which is amazing, I respect him so much for that. The one thing that I can tell you from my point of view and my emotions and my perspective ... towards the end I started to become a miserable person. I was very, very unhappy.

"For John and I, it was just ... the timing was off. I think what I realised is that I want someone...when I spend the rest of my life with someone in marriage, I wanna be with them every night. I want to spend holidays with them, I want to grow with them, I want to know that they really do wanna be a parent."