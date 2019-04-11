Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Nipsey Hussle's family and friends have mourned the late rapper in a private service. The music star, who was shot dead outside his Marathon Clothing store last month aged 33, was remembered by pals and loved ones, including his brother Samiel Asghedom, at Angelus Funeral Home in Los Angeles in a secret service on Wednesday, April 10.

According to TMZ, security was tight at the service, and is also expected to be beefed up at a public event to celebrate his life on Thursday, April 11, with members of the Los Angeles Police Department, Nation of Islam, and Staples Center personnel all expected to be in attendance.

A memorial, which has been named 'Nipsey's Celebration of Life', will take place at the Staples Center to allow 21,000 fans to pay their respects to the late rapper, and there will also be a 25-mile funeral procession.

Earlier this week, Nispey's family broke their silence following his death, describing the 'Double Up' hitmaker as an "extraordinary man".

His mother, Angelique Smith, said: "He recognised at an early age his own capability. His own potential. He has always known. [He will be] remembered as a humble, spirited, respectful man who had, since his childhood, had an extraordinary and unlimited intellectual capacity."

Nipsey's father Dawit Asghedom also praised his late son.

He added: "It was like he was sent by God to give some love to bring us together because that's what his lyrics were saying, always. He's not shy to tell the truth even though it might not look good. He wasn't scared of anything. [God] sent him to send a message.

"We all have a plan, but God has his own plan. So he had completed what he needed to be doing and he did it early so [God] probably want to take him early too."

Bang Showbiz